HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HMS by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HMS by 18,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 778,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of HMS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 814,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,374,000 after buying an additional 239,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.