Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honda Motor by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 22.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

