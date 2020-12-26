Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.