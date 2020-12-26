iDealCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $376,604.53 and $4.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00114170 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00516189 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003186 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000135 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

