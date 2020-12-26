IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.25.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,412. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $502.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

