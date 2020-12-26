Ignis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbit and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00126133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00191470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00617237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00328758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00089094 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinbit, Bittrex, Indodax and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

