iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

IHRT stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

