Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $367.29 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.05 and its 200 day moving average is $341.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.