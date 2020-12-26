IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

IMV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 145,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,549. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IMV by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and other serious diseases. The company's DPX drug development platform, a formulation that provides a way to deliver active ingredients to the immune system using a novel mechanism of action.

