Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Given a C$1.45 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price target on Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:IO opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. Inca One Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$19.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.

Get Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) alerts:

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.