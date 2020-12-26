Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 251,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,310. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.