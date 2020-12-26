Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 251,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,310. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

