Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE INGR opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ingredion by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

