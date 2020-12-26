Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

