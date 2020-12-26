Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) Trading Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.