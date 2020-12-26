Insider Buying: Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) (ASX:ARV) Insider Acquires A$120,000.00 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) alerts:

Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) Company Profile

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Carlow West Gold project situated in the south-east of Karratha, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.