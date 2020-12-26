Insider Buying: Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) (ASX:ARV) Insider Acquires A$120,000.00 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Artemis Resources Limited (ARV.AX) Company Profile
