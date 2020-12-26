Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Acquires 9,400 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). The company had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

