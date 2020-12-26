Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $299,075.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DRI opened at $117.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

