Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $374,962.50.

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50.

DDOG stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,541.49 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

