Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $734,300.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,070,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $724,989.20.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

