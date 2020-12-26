Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nucor stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Nucor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.