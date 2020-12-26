Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nucor stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Nucor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
