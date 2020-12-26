Insights Network Price Hits $0.0312 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $5,518.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00042591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00292407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

