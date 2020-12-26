Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.45). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Insmed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,420. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.