InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 170,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 275.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that InspireMD, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

