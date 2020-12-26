Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

