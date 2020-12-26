Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.60

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.60 and traded as low as $19.18. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

