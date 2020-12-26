Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

