Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 11,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

