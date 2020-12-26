Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVY opened at $19.87 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

