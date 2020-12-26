Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $203.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $206.00 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $189.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $790.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $798.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $819.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.50 million to $824.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

