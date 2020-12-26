Investors Buy High Volume of Alexco Resource Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,049 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.94 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,467 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 523,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 740,535 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

