IONChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $364,118.20 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 74.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $364,118.20 and $4,238.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00135008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00664417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00164408 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00059757 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.