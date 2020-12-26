iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.39. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.32% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.