iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)’s share price were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.