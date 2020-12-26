iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.