iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.