iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 195,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 589,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG)

The investment objective of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust is to seek investment results, through the Trust’s investment in the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Investing Pool, that correspond generally to the performance of the S&P GSCI Total Return Index before payment of the Trust’s and the Investing Pool’s expenses and liabilities.

