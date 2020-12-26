Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $446.63 million, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.