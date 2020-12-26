Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

