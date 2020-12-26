James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $497.20

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $497.20 and traded as low as $485.25. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $490.00, with a volume of 5,255 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from James Halstead plc (JHD.L)’s previous dividend of $2.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. James Halstead plc (JHD.L)’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

