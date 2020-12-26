Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,515 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LCTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

LCTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.