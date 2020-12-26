Jane Street Group LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 84.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

