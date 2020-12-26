Jane Street Group LLC Invests $167,000 in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

HMLP stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.