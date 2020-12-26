Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 72,158 Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUNW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

