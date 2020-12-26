Jane Street Group LLC Sells 123,188 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,188 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth $3,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at $440,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.