Jane Street Group LLC Sells 66,696 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 142.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of BHR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

