Jane Street Group LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

