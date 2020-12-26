Jane Street Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,312. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.