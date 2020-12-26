Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $646,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

