Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 625 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

In other news, insider Kirk Edward Fisher sold 175,000 shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$558,000. Insiders sold a total of 245,000 shares of company stock worth $50,400 in the last ninety days.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

