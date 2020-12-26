Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $327.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

